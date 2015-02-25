版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Fresenius sets new medium-term targets for Kabi unit

Feb 25 Fresenius SE

* Says now sees kabi organic sales growth of 5-8 percent/year, constant currency ebit growth of 6-10 percent/year in medium-term

* Says based on Feb. 20 exchange rates applied to rest of year, group outlook implies sales of 27 billion eur, net income of 1.27 billion eur at the lower point of the guidance range Further company coverage:
