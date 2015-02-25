BRIEF-Fresenius sets new medium-term targets for Kabi unit

Feb 25 Fresenius SE

* Says now sees kabi organic sales growth of 5-8 percent/year, constant currency ebit growth of 6-10 percent/year in medium-term

* Says based on Feb. 20 exchange rates applied to rest of year, group outlook implies sales of 27 billion eur, net income of 1.27 billion eur at the lower point of the guidance range Further company coverage: