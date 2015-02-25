版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-EFG International FY net profit down to CHF 61.1 mln

Feb 25 EFG International AG :

* Underlying FY 2014 net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was 130.7 million Swiss francs ($137.8 million), up 18 pct from 111.2 million a year earlier

* FY 2014 operating income was 716.6 million Swiss francs, up 8 pct from a year earlier

* FY 2014 dividend of 0.25 per share to be proposed

* Jean Pierre Cuoni will step down and Joachim H. Straehle will be proposed as the new Chairman of the Board of EFG International

* Net IFRS profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of 61.1 million Swiss francs, adversely affected by exceptional legal and professional charges and provisions Source text: bit.ly/17wV1i0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9485 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
