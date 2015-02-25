BRIEF-K+S says to decide on Siegfried-Giesen mine in early 2016

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Feb 25 K+S AG
* Applies for resumption of potash extraction and production in the present K+S Siegfried-Giesen reserve mine
* After a construction period from five to six years, from today's perspective potash production could be resumed in 2021 at the earliest
* Investment decision can be expected at the beginning of 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
