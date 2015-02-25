版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 22:05 BJT

BRIEF-K+S says to decide on Siegfried-Giesen mine in early 2016

Feb 25 K+S AG

* Applies for resumption of potash extraction and production in the present K+S Siegfried-Giesen reserve mine

* After a construction period from five to six years, from today's perspective potash production could be resumed in 2021 at the earliest

* Investment decision can be expected at the beginning of 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐