BRIEF-GSK expects deal with Novartis to complete in March

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Feb 25 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Update on three-part transaction with novartis
* Expects to complete transaction in week commencing 2 march 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk