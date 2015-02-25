版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-GSK expects deal with Novartis to complete in March

Feb 25 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Update on three-part transaction with novartis

* Expects to complete transaction in week commencing 2 march 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
