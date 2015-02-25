版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom names Christian Illek to management board

Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom AG

* Says names Christian Illek as new personnel chief Further company coverage:
