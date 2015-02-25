BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom names Christian Illek to management board

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom AG
* Says names Christian Illek as new personnel chief Further company coverage:
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
