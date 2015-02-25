版本:
2015年 2月 26日

BRIEF-Arrow Electronics, Inforce Computing announce franchise accord

Feb 25 Arrow Electronics Inc

* And Inforce Computing announce global franchise agreement for Inforce Computing`s embedded solutions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
