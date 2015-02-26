BRIEF-Orior FY 2014 revenues up 0.3 pct to CHF 521.6 mln

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
Feb 26 Orior AG :
* FY 2014 revenues up 0.3 percent to 521.6 million Swiss francs ($550 million)
* FY EBITDA margin rises 9.2 percent
* FY profit for year improves 5.1 percent to 26.5 million Swiss francs
* Is again proposing a higher dividend of 2.00 Swiss francs per share to annual general meeting of 26 March
* FY EBITDA rose 2.2 percent to 48.0 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9491 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.