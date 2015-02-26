BRIEF-Orior FY 2014 revenues up 0.3 pct to CHF 521.6 mln

Feb 26 Orior AG :

* FY 2014 revenues up 0.3 percent to 521.6 million Swiss francs ($550 million)

* FY EBITDA margin rises 9.2 percent

* FY profit for year improves 5.1 percent to 26.5 million Swiss francs

* Is again proposing a higher dividend of 2.00 Swiss francs per share to annual general meeting of 26 March

* FY EBITDA rose 2.2 percent to 48.0 million Swiss francs