BRIEF-Leonteq FY 2014 group net profit up 61 pct to CHF 62.6 mln

Feb 26 Leonteq AG :

* FY 2014 group net profit up 61 percent to 62.6 million Swiss francs ($65.99 million) , mainly driven by strong double-digit growth in turnover (up 30 percent to 20.4 billion Swiss francs)

* FY total operating income up 26 percent to 200.0 million Swiss francs

* FY total operating expenses up 22 percent to 139.8 million Swiss francs

* Will propose a shareholder distribution of 3 Swiss francs(2013: 2 Swiss francs) per share

* While stronger Swiss franc will impact Leonteq's results, current market conditions also provide opportunities as investors seek new solutions to risk-adjust their portfolios Source text - bit.ly/1zJH2Ny Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)