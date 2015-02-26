版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Swisslog nominates Till Reuter for new chairman of board of directors

Feb 26 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Is nominating Till Reuter for election as new chairman of board of directors at annual general meeting of March 26

* Outgoing Chairman Hans Ziegler remains a member of body Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
