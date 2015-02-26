BRIEF-Swisslog nominates Till Reuter for new chairman of board of directors

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
Feb 26 Swisslog Holding AG :
* Is nominating Till Reuter for election as new chairman of board of directors at annual general meeting of March 26
* Outgoing Chairman Hans Ziegler remains a member of body
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.