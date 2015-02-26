版本:
BRIEF-Biomerieux unit BioFire receives FDA clearance for the FilmArray 2.0 system

Feb 26 Biomerieux SA :

* BioFire receives FDA clearance for the FilmArray 2.0 system

* System is expected to be commercially available by end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
