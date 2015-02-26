BRIEF-DKSH Holding FY net sales up to EUR 9.8 bln

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
Feb 26 DKSH Holding AG :
* FY 2014 reported in Swiss francs, EBIT amounted to 272.7 million Swiss francs ($288.5 million)
* FY net sales 9.8 billion Swiss francs versus 9.6 billion Swiss francs year ago
* Expects a continued dynamic net sales growth and double-digit EBIT growth at constant exchange rates in 2015
* Looking into 2016, continues to project net sales of around 12 billion Swiss francs at constant exchange rates (compound annual growth rate of 8 percent between 2013 and 2016)
* Sees 2016 EBIT of around 380 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates, which should translate into profit after tax of some 270 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates
* To propose dividend of 1.15 Swiss francs per share for the financial year 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1anV1Tj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.