版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sanochemia Pharmazeutika Q1 sales up to EUR 8.31 mln

Feb 26 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* Q1 total sales increased from 6.05 million euros ($6.88 million) to 8.31 million euros

* Due to current geopolitical developments in emerging markets will concentrate on more stable markets in Europe, Japan and the USA in particular Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐