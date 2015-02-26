版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 15:34 BJT

BRIEF-Atos and EMC to further strengthen strategic alliance

Feb 26 Atos SE :

* Atos and EMC Corp to further strengthen strategic alliance

* Has decided to re-integrate Canopy subsidiary and make it part of Atos corporate structure

* Says EMC and VMware Inc intend to continue their strategic long-term investment, now as shareholders of Atos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐