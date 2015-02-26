版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 16:14 BJT

BRIEF-STMicroelectronics and AMS to jointly launch NFC mobile payments technology

Feb 26 STMicroelectronics NV :

* AMS and STMicroelectronics join to launch breakthrough solution for secure NFC mobile payments and transactions

* Reference design combines AMS' BoostedNFC technology with ST's NFC controller and secure element Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐