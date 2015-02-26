BRIEF-STMicroelectronics and AMS to jointly launch NFC mobile payments technology

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
Feb 26 STMicroelectronics NV :
* AMS and STMicroelectronics join to launch breakthrough solution for secure NFC mobile payments and transactions
* Reference design combines AMS' BoostedNFC technology with ST's NFC controller and secure element Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.