版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals - EU commission approves Xadago for mid-late stage PD patients

Feb 26 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Newron press release: EU commission approves Xadago(Safinamide) for mid-late stage PD patients

* Says Zambon SpA and its partner Newron Pharmaceuticals announced that European Commission approved use of Xadago(Safinamide) for treatment of idiopathic Parkinson's disease (PD) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
