BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals - EU commission approves Xadago for mid-late stage PD patients

* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
Feb 26 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Newron press release: EU commission approves Xadago(Safinamide) for mid-late stage PD patients
* Says Zambon SpA and its partner Newron Pharmaceuticals announced that European Commission approved use of Xadago(Safinamide) for treatment of idiopathic Parkinson's disease (PD) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.