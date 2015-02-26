版本:
BRIEF-UK's FCA says former Logica Plc manager pleads guilty to insider dealing

Feb 26 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Former Logica Plc manager pleads guilty to insider dealing

* Profits from related dealing exceeded 30,000 stg

* He will be sentenced on March 26, 2015

* Ryan Willmott, formerly group reporting and financial planning manager for Logica Plc, has today pleaded guilty to three instances of insider dealing
