BRIEF-UK's FCA says former Logica Plc manager pleads guilty to insider dealing

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Feb 26 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Former Logica Plc manager pleads guilty to insider dealing
* Profits from related dealing exceeded 30,000 stg
* He will be sentenced on March 26, 2015
* Ryan Willmott, formerly group reporting and financial planning manager for Logica Plc, has today pleaded guilty to three instances of insider dealing
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.