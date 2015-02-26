版本:
BRIEF-Apen says shareholders approve name change to Spice Private Equity Ltd

Feb 26 Apen AG :

* Announces change of the company name and the election of Fersen Lamas Lambranho as new board member

* Announces that its shareholders approved the change of the company name to Spice Private Equity Ltd Source text: bit.ly/1Fy4yQV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
