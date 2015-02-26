BRIEF-Apen says shareholders approve name change to Spice Private Equity Ltd

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
Feb 26 Apen AG :
* Announces change of the company name and the election of Fersen Lamas Lambranho as new board member
* Announces that its shareholders approved the change of the company name to Spice Private Equity Ltd Source text: bit.ly/1Fy4yQV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.