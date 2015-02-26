版本:
2015年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Alpha MOS establishes subsidiary in San Francisco

Feb 26 Alpha MOS SA :

* Establishes entity in San Francisco

* New US-based subsidiary Boyd Sense Inc. is dedicated to operate in connected objects sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
