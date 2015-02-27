版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-CPH Chemie und Papier Holding FY EBITDA up 64.5 pct to CHF 50.8 mln

Feb 27 CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG :

* FY 2014 revenue up 2.3 percent to 492.5 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA up 64.5 percent to 50.8 million Swiss francs

* FY net result positive at 10.5 million Swiss francs

* Proposes an unchanged dividend of 13.00 Swiss francs per share

* Plans to invest in developing new production capacities beyond paper segment and outside Switzerland

* With lower paper prices and the abolition of the minimum euro exchange rate, CPH expects to post a negative operating result for 2015

* FY consolidated EBIT of 16.0 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1E2mVkf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
