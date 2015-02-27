BRIEF-CPH Chemie und Papier Holding FY EBITDA up 64.5 pct to CHF 50.8 mln

Feb 27 CPH Chemie und Papier Holding AG
:
* FY 2014 revenue up 2.3 percent to 492.5 million Swiss
francs
* FY EBITDA up 64.5 percent to 50.8 million Swiss francs
* FY net result positive at 10.5 million Swiss francs
* Proposes an unchanged dividend of 13.00 Swiss francs per
share
* Plans to invest in developing new production capacities
beyond paper segment and outside Switzerland
* With lower paper prices and the abolition of the minimum
euro exchange rate, CPH expects to post a negative operating
result for 2015
* FY consolidated EBIT of 16.0 million Swiss francs
Source text - bit.ly/1E2mVkf
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)