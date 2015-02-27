版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-2G Energy takes over entirety of its U.S. business

Feb 27 2G Energy Ag :

* Takes over entirety of its U.S. business

* Says interest in 2G Cenergy Inc., Florida, topped up from 49 pct to 100 pct

* New structuring of U.S. business and broadening of sales activities launched Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐