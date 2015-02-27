版本:
BRIEF-Swedish Orphan Biovitrum: positive results of phase 3 clinical study of Alprolix

Feb 27 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :

* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and Biogen Idec announced positive results of Kids B-LONG Phase 3 clinical study that evaluated safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Alprolix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
