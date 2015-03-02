BRIEF-VZ Holding FY 2014 net profit up 17.4 pct to CHF 70.4 mln

March 2 VZ Holding AG :

* Says increased its operating revenues 15.1 pct relative to the previous year to reach 196.9 million Swiss francs ($206.24 million) in the 2014 financial year

* Says FY 2014 net profit rose 17.4 pct to 70.4 million francs

* Proposing to raise FY 2014 dividend from 3.00 francs to 3.50 francs per share

* Sees FY 2015 higher revenues and profits once again

* FY EBITDA 91.3 million francs