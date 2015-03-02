版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Sika buys U.S. mortar producer BMI Products

March 2 Sika AG :

* Continues its fast global expansion in mortars - acquisition of U.S. producer BMI Products of Northern California Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
