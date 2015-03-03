版本:
BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding FY revenue up 1.3 pct to CHF 1.02 bln

March 3 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Recorded a slight revenue increase of 1.3 percent to 1,017.4 million Swiss francs (previous year: 1,004.0 million Swiss francs) in 2014 financial year

* In absolute terms, FY EBIT was down from 61.5 million Swiss francs to 33.4 million Swiss francs

* In 2014 financial year actually achieved a group profit for the first time since 2010 amounting to 15.1 million Swiss francs (previous year loss 49.9 million Swiss francs)

* Restructuring measures in the Building Envelope Division: planned cuts of 150 - 200 jobs at EgoKiefer over the coming 18 months

* In light of unsatisfactory results in last year, to ask to refrain from the distribution of dividend Source text - bit.ly/1aJqO13 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
