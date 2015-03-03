版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 14:43 BJT

BRIEF-VP Bank FY 2014 net income CHF 20.0 mln vs CHF 38.7 mln year ago

March 3 VP Bank AG :

* Posts group net income of 20.0 million Swiss francs ($20.90 million) in 2014 vs 38.7 million francs year ago

* FY gross income declined by 7.0 per cent in comparison with the previous year from 239.4 million francs to a total of 222.7 million francs

* Says FY 2014 tier 1 ratio (core capital ratio): 20.5 per cent

* Will propose a dividend of 3.00 francs per bearer share and 0.30 francs per registered share

* Sees FY 2015 ongoing uncertainties Source text: bit.ly/1M4diT3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9569 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
