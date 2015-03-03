BRIEF-Feintool International FY net income rises by 88 pct to CHF 35 mln

March 3 Feintool International Holding AG
* Reports full year 2014 sales growth of 16 percent
year-on-year to 503 million Swiss francs ($525.55 million)
* Full year operating profit (EBIT) rises by 73 percent rise
to 35 million francs
* Full year net income, including the gain resulting from
the sale of the automation segment, increases by 88 percent to
35 million francs
* Even without this extraordinary effect, full year net
income increases by 66 percent
* Proposes to the annual general meeting a 25 percent higher
dividend of 1.50 franc per Feintool share
* Continues to target sales of 600 million francs and an
operating margin of 8 percent in the medium term
* Expects business performance to be basically positive in
2015
