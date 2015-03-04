BRIEF-Bossard Holding FY net income of CHF 57.1 mln, up 2 pct

March 4 Bossard Holding AG :
* FY 2014 EBIT increased by 4.3 percent to 72.8 million Swiss francs ($75.70 million)
* FY 2014 2 percent increase in net income to 57.1 million francs
* To pay a dividend of 3 francs for registered a shares split in the ratio 1:2 since April 2014 (previous year: 3 francs)
* Is expecting a further growth in sales for FY 2015 - always provided there is no fundamental change in the underlying macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions
* Is aiming for sales growth of 13-16 percent in local currency in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1AYOdW8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9617 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
