中国
2015年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Valiant Holding FY 2014 net income up 3.4 pct to CHF 94.5 mln

March 4 Valiant Holding AG :

* FY 2014 increased operative result compared to the previous year again - from 84.9 million Swiss francs to 104.4 million Swiss francs ($108.55 million) (+ 23 pct)

* FY 2014 net income increased by 3.4 pct to 94.5 million francs

* FY net interest income 266.165 million francs versus 257.397 million francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

