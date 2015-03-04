BRIEF-Valiant Holding FY 2014 net income up 3.4 pct to CHF 94.5 mln

March 4 Valiant Holding AG :
* FY 2014 increased operative result compared to the previous year again - from 84.9 million Swiss francs to 104.4 million Swiss francs ($108.55 million) (+ 23 pct)
* FY 2014 net income increased by 3.4 pct to 94.5 million francs
* FY net interest income 266.165 million francs versus 257.397 million francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
