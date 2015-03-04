版本:
BRIEF-Helvetia Holding: Nationale Suisse to sell Belgian travel insurance portfolio

March 4 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Nationale Suisse to sell Belgian travel insurance portfolio

* Nationale Suisse is selling travel insurance portfolio of its Belgian subsidiary L'Europeenne to Mapfre Asistencia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

