BRIEF-Temenos Group acquires Multifonds for 235 mln euros

March 4 Temenos Group AG
* Acquires Multifonds to broaden its portfolio of banking software
* Is paying 235 million euros ($262.35 million) to acquire Multifonds from a shareholder group led by growth equity investor summit partners
* Transaction is being funded through a mixture of cash and debt
* FY 2015 total non-IFRS revenue growth of 18 pct to 23 pct (implying non-IFRS revenue of $528 million to $550 million)
* FY 2015 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 pct (implying non-IFRS EBIT of $150 million to $157 million)
* Acquisition of Multifonds, which is due to close on March 5, is expected to make a material contribution to Temenos' revenues, profits and EPS Source text: bit.ly/1aKYefY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
更多 瑞士市场报道
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.