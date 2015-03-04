BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY 2014 net profit of CHF 15.6 mln, up 18.5 pct

March 4 Coltene Holding AG :
* FY 2014 sales of 162.3 million Swiss francs ($168.78 million), up 1.5 pct, 3.0 pct in local currencies
* FY 2014 EBIT of 22.4 million francs, plus 15.2 pct; EBIT margin widens to 13.8 pct
* FY 2014 net profit of 15.6 million francs, plus 18.5 pct
* Expects moderate 2 pct to 4 pct growth for overall market over medium term, driven by new products
* Management remains committed to its goal of gradually raising consolidated EBIT margin to 15 pct of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
更多 瑞士市场报道
