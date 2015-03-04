BRIEF-Kaba Holding H1 net sales CHF 551.4 mln vs CHF 480.9 mln year ago

March 4 Kaba Holding AG :
* H1 net sales 551.4 million Swiss francs ($573.42 million) versus 480.9 million francs year ago
* H1 EBIT 73.1 million francs versus 62.5 million francs year ago
* H1 net profit 50.2 million francs versus 44.0 million francs year ago
* Is raising its guidance from 3 pct to 5 pct and now expects to see organic growth of at least 5 pct for the 2014/2015 financial year as a whole
* It is keeping to its target of matching the previous year's EBITDA margin of 15.5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1GQixDa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
