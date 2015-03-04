BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA FY 2014 net loss widens to 10.1 mln euros

March 4 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* FY 2014 net loss 10.095 million euros ($11.27 million) versus 7.098 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss 11.215 million euros versus 7.776 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 licence income, amounting to 1.3 million euros (2013: 3.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
