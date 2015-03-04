BRIEF-Panalpina Welttransport more than doubles FY EBIT to CHF 116.7 mln

March 4 Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :
* More than doubled its EBIT to 116.7 million Swiss francs ($121 million) in 2014 compared to the previous year
* FY consolidated profit jumped from 11.7 million Swiss francs to 86.5 million Swiss francs
* FY net forwarding revenue 6,707.1 million Swiss francs versus 6,757.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY reported EBIT 116.7 million francs versus 48.0 million francs year ago
* Is going to propose a dividend payment of 2.75 Swiss francs per share to the annual general meeting on May 12
* Expects air freight market to grow by 3 percent to 4 percent and the ocean freight market by 4 percent to 5 percent in 2015
* The company aims to outperform the market in all segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
