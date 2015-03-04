BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb signs exclusive agreement with Bavarian Nordic for PROSTVAC

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb signs exclusive agreement with Bavarian Nordic for PROSTVAC, a prostate-specific antigen-targeting cancer immunotherapy
* Under terms of agreement, Bavarian Nordic will receive an upfront payment of $60 million
* Bavarian Nordic to receive up to $975 million, inclusive of $60 million upfront and potential exercise payment; potential development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments; additional tiered double-digit royalties on future sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.