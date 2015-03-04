版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-ING divests Voya stake for $2 bln

March 4 Ing Groep Nv

* ING completes divestment of Voya shares for total proceeds of $2 billion

* Has sold approximately 32 million Voya shares at a price of $44.20 per share

* Transactions are expected to result in a net profit to ING at closing of approximately 285 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐