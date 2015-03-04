BRIEF-Fitch assigns Coface Re 'A+' rating with stable outlook

March 4 Coface SA :
* Fitch assigns Coface Re 'A+' rating with stable outlook
* Says Coface Re, domiciled in Switzerland, is 100 pct owned by Coface SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
更多 瑞士市场报道
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.