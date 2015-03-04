版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch assigns Coface Re 'A+' rating with stable outlook

March 4 Coface SA :

* Fitch assigns Coface Re 'A+' rating with stable outlook

* Says Coface Re, domiciled in Switzerland, is 100 pct owned by Coface SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

