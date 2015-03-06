版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings to delist from Six Swiss Exchange

March 6 Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA :

* Company shares to be delisted from Six Swiss Exchange on March 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
