BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2014 sales up 3.9 pct to CHF 1.38 bln

Vitol executive says oil market not seeing expected destocking
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
March 6 SFS Group AG :
* Achieved strong sales growth of 5.1 pct on a comparable basis and increased its EBITA margin from 13.3 pct to 14.1 pct
* FY 2014 sales grew 3.9 pct y-o-y to 1,383.0 million Swiss francs ($1.42 billion) (2013: 1,330.6 million francs)
* Sees FY 2015 reported sales in Swiss francs, the company's reporting currency, to decline by 2-4 pct
* Sees FY 2015 EBITA margin to recede by 60 to 120 basis points compared to the margin reported for the 2014 financial year
* Sees FY 2015 sales in the core business to grow by 5-7 pct at constant exchange rates
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share to the annual general meeting Source text: bit.ly/1GppHRb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 11 Britain's planned departure from the European Union opens the door for a UK-Swiss deal covering financial services, the head of one of Switzerland's biggest private banks said on Thursday.
* SIKA HAS RELOCATED ITS CONCRETE ADMIXTURE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION IN ALMATY, IN SOUTH OF KAZAKHSTAN, TO A LARGER SITE IN 1.7-MILLION-POPULATION CITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)