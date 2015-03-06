版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Goldbach Group set to withdraw from existing business in Adriatic Region

March 6 Goldbach Group AG :

* Set to withdraw from existing business in Adriatic Region

* Company will complete review of its business portfolio as part of verification of corporate strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
