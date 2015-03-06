BRIEF-Zehnder Group FY 2014 net income rises by 43 percent

March 6 Zehnder Group AG :

* Reports full year 2014 sales revenues of 525.1 million euros ($579 million), which is slightly higher than in 2013

* Full year net income is improved by 43 percent to 26.0 million euros

* Full year 2014 EBIT is 32.7 million euros, slightly above 2013

* Proposes dividend payment of 1.00 Swiss franc per bearer share for financial year 2014

* Strong Swiss franc will have a negative impact on the 2015 results Source text: bit.ly/17XkT70 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)