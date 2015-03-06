BRIEF-Zehnder Group FY 2014 net income rises by 43 percent

Vitol executive says oil market not seeing expected destocking
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
March 6 Zehnder Group AG :
* Reports full year 2014 sales revenues of 525.1 million euros ($579 million), which is slightly higher than in 2013
* Full year net income is improved by 43 percent to 26.0 million euros
* Full year 2014 EBIT is 32.7 million euros, slightly above 2013
* Proposes dividend payment of 1.00 Swiss franc per bearer share for financial year 2014
* Strong Swiss franc will have a negative impact on the 2015 results Source text: bit.ly/17XkT70 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
ZURICH, May 11 Britain's planned departure from the European Union opens the door for a UK-Swiss deal covering financial services, the head of one of Switzerland's biggest private banks said on Thursday.
* SIKA HAS RELOCATED ITS CONCRETE ADMIXTURE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION IN ALMATY, IN SOUTH OF KAZAKHSTAN, TO A LARGER SITE IN 1.7-MILLION-POPULATION CITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)