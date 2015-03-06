版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Helvetia Holding says Pierin Vincenz proposed as chairman of board of directors

March 6 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Pierin Vincenz proposed as chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐