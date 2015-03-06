BRIEF-Galapagos FY group rev 108 mln euro

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 6 Galapagos Nv
* Galapagos nv : galapagos reports 2014 financial results
* FY group revenues eur108m, including eur18m from discontinued operations
* Group net profit eur33m resulting from divestment of service operations
* Year-end cash eur198m, including eur11m in restricted cash
* Galapagos exceeded guidance for full year revenues, achieving eur108 mln including eur18 mln in services revenues from Q1
* Cash reserves expected to yield runway until end 2016
* Expects an operational use of cash of eur110 - 130 mln during 2015, excluding milestone payments and a potential $200 mln license fee from partner Abbvie for Filgotinib
* Guidance for cash burn is therefore between eur110 - 130 mln for 2015, excluding cash from milestones and licensing
* Excluding income from a $200 mln license of Filgotinib by Abbvie, we have a runway until end of 2016 - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.