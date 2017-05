March 9 Leclanche SA :

* Board of directors proposes to increase limit for obligation to make a public offer from 33 1/3 pct to 49 pct (so-called "opting-up")

* Says board of directors has unanimously decided that in view of 49 pct opting-up clause included in the statute, it has no objection to the request of Precept Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)