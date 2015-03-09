版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 9日 星期一

BRIEF-Bimobject AB: Laufen launches sanitary ware as BIM objects

March 9 Bimobject AB :

* Laufen launches sanitary ware as bim objects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
