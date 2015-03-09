版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Straumann Holding purchases 44 pct stake in Valoc AG

March 9 Straumann Holding AG

* Purchases 44% stake in Valoc AG for an undisclosed sum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
