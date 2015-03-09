BRIEF-Alpiq swings to net loss after ex. items of CHF 902 mln in 2014

March 9 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Generated net revenue of 8.058 billion Swiss francs ($8.18 billion) and EBITDA of 609 million Swiss francs before exceptional items, as well as net income before exceptional items of 145 million Swiss francs for the financial year 2014

* 2014 net loss amounts to 902 million Swiss francs after exceptional items versus income of 18 million Swiss francs year ago

* Results are impacted by impairments and provisions amounting to 1.047 billion Swiss francs after taxes, primarily on Swiss Hydropower

* Decided to retain the dividend of 2 Swiss francs per share

* Operative result for 2015 will be impacted by low wholesale prices

* Consequences of the SNB decision to lift the euro peg and introduce negative interest rates will be reviewed in the course of publication of the half-year results for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1KJqIGX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9854 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)