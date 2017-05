UPDATE 1-Toshiba turns down Hitachi/CVC offer for Landis, banks prep buyout debt -sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 4 Toshiba has turned down preemptive bids for its Swiss-based smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping for a higher price at auction, for which bankers have begun preparing debt packages of around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.