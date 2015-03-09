BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse and Toon Goggles sign co-production and distribution deal

March 9 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says its unit Mondo TV Suisse and Toon Goggles Inc sign deal for co-production and distribution of animated TV series based on the property named "Eddie is a Yeti"

* The series will be composed of 26 episodes about three minutes each, in 3D CGI, and is targeted to start been aired from spring 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)