版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 9日 星期一 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse and Toon Goggles sign co-production and distribution deal

March 9 Mondo TV SpA :

* Says its unit Mondo TV Suisse and Toon Goggles Inc sign deal for co-production and distribution of animated TV series based on the property named "Eddie is a Yeti"

* The series will be composed of 26 episodes about three minutes each, in 3D CGI, and is targeted to start been aired from spring 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐