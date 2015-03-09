BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse and Toon Goggles sign co-production and distribution deal

UPDATE 1-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
March 9 Mondo TV SpA :
* Says its unit Mondo TV Suisse and Toon Goggles Inc sign deal for co-production and distribution of animated TV series based on the property named "Eddie is a Yeti"
* The series will be composed of 26 episodes about three minutes each, in 3D CGI, and is targeted to start been aired from spring 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
* Says "we feel good" about the low end of fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings forecast even if generic deflation change a few percent - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, May 4 Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news.