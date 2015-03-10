BRIEF-Galenica FY net profit after minorities CHF 284.5 mln, 10.4 pct up

March 10 Galenica AG :
* FY net sales 3.42 billion Swiss francs ($3.45 billion),
1.7 percent up
* FY EBIT 370.2 million Swiss francs, net profit 312.0
million Swiss francs
* FY net profit after minorities 284.5 million Swiss francs
* On a comparable basis, FY EBIT rose by 0.7 pct and net
profit increased by 5.3 pct before deduction of minority
interests, and by 10.4 pct after deduction of minority interests
* Says Vifor Pharma is now shifting from a phase of new drug
registrations to commercialisation, with the focus on
international markets
* To pay dividend of 15.00 Swiss francs per registered share
for the financial year 2014
($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs)
