版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 14:49 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica FY net profit after minorities CHF 284.5 mln, 10.4 pct up

March 10 Galenica AG :

* FY net sales 3.42 billion Swiss francs ($3.45 billion), 1.7 percent up

* FY EBIT 370.2 million Swiss francs, net profit 312.0 million Swiss francs

* FY net profit after minorities 284.5 million Swiss francs

* On a comparable basis, FY EBIT rose by 0.7 pct and net profit increased by 5.3 pct before deduction of minority interests, and by 10.4 pct after deduction of minority interests

* Says Vifor Pharma is now shifting from a phase of new drug registrations to commercialisation, with the focus on international markets

* To pay dividend of 15.00 Swiss francs per registered share for the financial year 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1Gm43dn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐